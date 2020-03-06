Besiktas Bound Edwin Gyasi To Start For CSKA Sofia Against Beroe Tomorrow

Listen to article

Besiktas bound, Edwin Gyasi is in contention to start for CSKA Sofia in their encounter with Beroe on Saturday.

The record league winners will host Beroe at the Stadion Balgarska Armia at exactly 3:00pm.

The Ghanaian winger forward has been sensational for The Armymen on the ongoing season.

Gyasi, who was the scoresheet as they defeated Botev Vratsa in their League Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday will be hoping to continue his impressive form for Sofia tomorrow.

CSKA Sofia are occupying the 4th position on the league log with 43 points.

Gyasi will join Turkish side, Besiktas at the end of the season.