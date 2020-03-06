EXCLUSIVE: Hearts of Oak To Confirm Edward Nii Odoom As Permanent Manager

The Board of Accra Hearts of Oak are set to confirm Edward Nii Odoom as the permanent manager, Modernghana.com has been told.

The former Tema Youth FC gaffer was named as the interim coach of the club following the exit of Kim Grant after match-day one of the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The 54-year-old has come under intense pressure since their defeat to Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Following their 1:1 with Elmina Sharks in Accra in the match-day 12 fixtures, supporters of the club called for the sack of Odoom.

However, the board of the club will confirm Odoom as their new manager before the end of the month.

After taking charge of 11 matches, Odoom has been working without an assistant coach.

Modernghana.com can also confirm that an assistant coach will also be named by the end of the month.

The Phobian club are occupying the 9th position on the league log with 17 points.

They will be hosted by Inter Allies in the match-day 13 fixtures of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.