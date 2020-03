Match Officials For Division One League Matchday 11 Announced

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the names of Match Officials that will be taking charge of fixtures on Matchday 11 of the 2019/2020 Ghana Division One League season.

Games on the Matchday will be played on Saturday, March 7, 2020, and Sunday, March 8, 2020. In all, 24 matches are expected to be honoured across the various zones in the division.

Below are the upcoming matches and the assigned match officials.

Day: Sunday

Match: Nsoatreman Vs Bofoakwa Tano

Venue: Nsoatreman Park

Ref: Sintuo Eliasu Tonsuglo

Assist 1: Seidu Abdulai

Assist 2: Mohammed Mohammed

Reserve Ref: George Kumah

Mc: Abubakari Mustapha

Day: Sunday

Match: Tamale City Vs. Wa Suntaa

Venue: Aliu Maham Stadium

Ref: Hasim Yakubu

Assist 1: Kwose Boniface

Assist 2: Twum Obour Victor

Reserve Ref: Sakibu Salifu

Mc: Abdul Issaka Anas

Day: Saturday

Match: Yendi Gbewaa Vs. Nkoranza Warriors

Venue: Aliu Mahama Stadium

Ref: Awurisa Andrews

Assist 1: Asigbe Marley

Assist 2: Iddrisu Issahaku

Reserve Ref: Isaac Osei

Mc: Jones Monnah

Day: Sunday

Match: Young Apostles Vs. Techiman City Fc

Venue: Sunyani Coronation Park

Ref: Sameul Yeboah

Assist 1: Kofi Kouadio Mathias

Assist 2: Minkaa-Il Fauzan

Reserve Ref: Mohammed Zakari

Mc: Abubakari Kassim

Day: Saturday

Match: B. A. United Vs. Berekum Arsenal

Venue: Sunyano Coronation Park

Ref: Adam Francis Xavier

Assist 1: Paul Adukro

Assist 2: Robert Aduro Sunday

Reserve Ref: Sirat Yahaya

Mc: Emmanuel K. Asante

Day: Sunday

Match: Paga Crocodiles Vs. Unity Fc

Venue: Paga Town Park

Ref: Umar Abubakarisadiq

Assist 1: George Owusu-Amponsah

Assist 2: Alhassan Abdul Rauf

Reserve Ref: Iddrisu Umar

Mc: Mumuni Issaka

Day: Sunday

Match: Kintampo Fc Vs. R. T. U.

Venue: Kintampo Park

Ref: Wuttirrirah H. Hamza

Assist 1: Bediako Marfo

Assist 2: Elvis Attakorah

Reserve Ref: Alfaa Ba-Adey

Mc: Fuseini Ibrahim

Day: Sunday

Match: Wamanafo Vs. Steadfast Fc

Venue: Wamanafo Park

Ref: Ayaaba Ibrahim

Assist 1: Bonomna Tordia Bashiru

Assist 2: Jones A. Boateng

Reserve Ref: Richmond Adjei

Mc: Ransford S. Addae

Day: Sunday

Match: Hasaacas Vs. Venomous Vipers

Venue: Essipon Stadium

Ref: Amadu Ibrahim

Assist 1: Lamme Michael

Assist 2: Theiphilous Akukre

Reserve Ref: Joshua Tengzie

Mc: Francis Bortey

Day: Sunday

Match: Skyy Fc Vs. Nzema Kotoko

Venue: St. Martin’s Park - Daboase

Ref: Aduntera Jacob

Assist 1: A. F. Zakari

Assist 2: Eric Ndebugri

Reserve Ref: Eric Kornie

Mc: Michael Fletcher

Day: Saturday

Match: Star Madrid Vs. Proud United

Venue: Unistar Park

Ref: Albert Azantilow

Assist 1: Prince Owusu Ansah

Assist 2: Paul Deyegbe

Reserve Ref: Kongai M. Serge Hubert

Mc: A K. M. Oliver

Day: Sunday

Match: Unistar Fc Vs. New Edubiase

Venue: Cape Coast Sports Stadium

Ref: Maale Imgerde Ireme

Assist 1: Agbashie Adams

Assist 2: Emmanuel Arkaifie

Reserve Ref: Alfred Tabi

Mc: Afari Tanim

Day: Saturday

Match: Asokwa Deportivo Vs. Achiken Fc

Venue: Paa Joe Park

Ref: Ernest Baafi

Assist 1: Prosper Avinou

Assist 2: Elijah Amoah

Reserve Ref: Joshua Kwaku Ansah

Mc: Kwasi Asante

Day: Sunday

Match: Bekwai Youth Vs. Wassaman

Venue: Gyamfi Park

Ref: Foster Bastiours

Assist 1: Kingsley Asare

Assist 2: Abdul Rahman A.

Reserve Ref: Eric Osafo Asamoah

Mc: Osei Kwadwo

Day: Sunday

Match: Pacific Heroes Vs. Gold Stars

Venue: Collins Park

Ref: Jacob Assafuah

Assist 1: M. M. Bashiru

Assist 2: Patrick Appiah Koduah

Reserve Ref: Emmanuel Odoom

Mc: Nana Boamah Darko

Day: Sunday

Match: Samartex 1996 Vs. All Blacks

Venue: Samartex Park

Ref: Godwin Tordzro

Assist 1: Divine Gbolomor

Assist 2: Patrick Peter Osei

Reserve Ref: Daniel Oteng Appiah

Mc: S. K. Baah

Day: Saturday

Match: Mighty Jets Vs. Acca Lions

Venue: Teshie Mats Park

Ref: Robert Musey

Assist 1: Kwame Frimpong

Assist 2: Emmanuel Essuman Arthur

Reserve Ref: Edward Annan

Mc: Ceaser Franklyn

Day: Sunday

Match: Okyeman Planners Vs. Agbozumer Weavers

Venue: Rovers Park

Ref: B. D. Douglas Kporha

Assist 1: Amegbetor Moses

Assist 2: Eric Obuobi Addo

Reserve Ref: Emmanuel Graham

Mc: Anthony O. Acheampong

Day: Sunday

Match: Phar Rnagers Ve. Amiduas Profs.

Venue: Mampong Community Park

Ref: Baba Gbati

Assist 1: Freeman Anwuloo

Assist 2: Stephen Alhassan

Reserve Ref: Caleb Abosti

Mc: Olivert Amoako

Day: Sunday

Match: Tema Youth Vs. Kotoku Royals

Venue: Tema Sports Stadium

Ref: Isaac Simmons Basaw

Assist 1: Joseph Ayambilla

Assist 2: Seth Yaw Kwofie

Reserve Ref: Joseph Kwofie

Mc: Alex Azameti

Day: Saturday

Match: Danbort Fc Vs. Uncle T Fc

Venue: Zimmerman Park

Ref: Emmanuel Asare Darko

Assist 1: Sintim Musah

Assist 2: Anthony Appiah Mends

Reserve Ref: Richard Antwi

Mc: E. M. Osamquaye

Day: Sunday

Match: Accra City Stars Vs. Young Wise

Venue: Mats Park

Ref: Makafui Reuben Gleku

Assist 1: Samuel Davor

Assist 2: Nicholas Adado

Reserve Ref: James Taylor

Mc: Ali Platoe

Day: Saturday

Match: Nanai Fc Vs. Vision Fc

Venue: Nii Amoah Okromansa Park

Ref: Selorm Yao Bless

Assist 1: Babavi Ngorli Eso

Assist 2: Shariff Kwaku Duah

Reserve Ref: Moro Iddrisu

Mc: W L Quaye

Day: Saturday

Match: Heart of Lions Vs. Krystal Palace

Venue: Kpando Stadium

Ref: Daniel Oppong Amoah

Assist 1: Isaac Nyarko

Assist 2: George Akisibowa

Reserve Ref: Kwadwo Appiah-Nyarko

Mc: John Mensah