GFA Bans Paga Crocodiles From Using Paga Town Park

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has ordered a TEMPORARY BAN on Paga Crocodiles Stars FC from using the Paga Town Park as its home venue with immediate effect.

This decision has become necessary due to the unfortunate incident that occurred during the Division One League match-day nine encounter between Paga Crocodiles Stars FC and Berekum Arsenals FC played on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

This decision is in accordance with Article 14(2) of the GFA Division One League Regulations which states that “the GFA may order the closure of any league centre/venue where the safety of clubs, Match Officials and or Spectators cannot be guaranteed.”

The GFA Competition Department will determine the venue for Paga Crocodiles FC’s subsequent home matches in accordance with the provision of Article 14(3) of the GFA Division One League Regulations.