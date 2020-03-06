Ghana Premier League: Referees Committee Appoint Match Officials For Week 13

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed the appointment of Match Officials that will be handling matches in the Premier League this weekend.

The Ghanaian domestic top-flight competition is set to enter Week 13 this weekend and will see 9 matches being played from Friday, Friday 6, 2020, through to Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Listed below are the upcoming matches and the corresponding match officials that will be upholding the rules of the game.

Match: Karela United Vs. Asante Kotoko (Friday)

Venue: Tarkwa Akoon Park

Ref: Rustum Gameli Senorgbe

Assist 1: John Nyavor

Assist 2: Francis Bondzie A.

Reserve Ref: Emmanuel Tampuri

Mc: Annan Lomotey

Match: Legon Cities Vs. WAFA SC (Friday)

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Ref: Alphonso Atiapah

Assist 1: Tijani Mohammed

Assist 2: Isaac Opoku Antwi

Reserve Ref: Gabriel Opoku Arhin

Mc: J Y Tagbolo

Match: Elmina Sharks Vs. Liberty Professionals (Saturday)

Venue: Dr. Nduom Sports Complex

Ref: Abdulai Ibrahim

Assist 1: Papala Patrick

Assist 2: Dakura Soglo Augustine

Reserve Ref: Ali Musah

Mc: Felix Adjetey Sowah

Match: Great Olympics Vs. Ebusua Dwarfs (Saturday)

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Ref: Jones Akubiem

Assist 1: Emmanuel Allou Tebson

Assist 2: Gilbert Adom Mensah

Reserve Ref: Bernard Domfeh

Mc: Oduro Nyarko

Match: King Faisal Vs. Medeama (Saturday)

Venue: Nana Ameyaw Park

Ref: Maxwell Owusu

Assist 1: Isaac Odoom

Assist 2: Isaac Asante

Reserve Ref: Bismark Appiah

Mc: Collins Adu Yeboah

Match: Inter Allies Vs. Hearts of Oak (Sunday)

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Ref: Benjamin Kwame Sefa

Assist 1: Emmanuel Dolagbanu

Assist 2: Peter Dawsa

Reserve Ref: Joshua Samadji

Mc: Michael Ayeh

Match: Aduana Stars Vs. AshantiGold (Sunday)

Venue: Nana Agyeman Badu I Park

Ref: Julian Nunoo

Assist 1: Roland Addy

Assist 2: Ali Timuah Baah

Reserve Ref: Emmanuel Eshun

Mc: Paul Ayamba

Match: Bechem United Vs. Dreams FC (Sunday)

Venue: Nana Gyeabour Park

Ref: Charles Bulu

Assist 1: Paul Atimaka

Assist 2: Richard Appiah

Reserve Ref: Martin Akudzi

Mc: Andrews Derry

Match: Eleven Wonders Vs. Berekum Chelsea (Sunday)

Venue: Nana Ameyaw Park

Ref: George Mawuli Vormanor

Assist 1: Kwasi Brobbey Acheampong

Assist 2: Cephas Barlow

Reserve Ref: Selorm Kpormegbe

Mc: J. B. Yakubu