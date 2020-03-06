Ghana Premier League: Referees Committee Appoint Match Officials For Week 13
By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed the appointment of Match Officials that will be handling matches in the Premier League this weekend.
The Ghanaian domestic top-flight competition is set to enter Week 13 this weekend and will see 9 matches being played from Friday, Friday 6, 2020, through to Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Listed below are the upcoming matches and the corresponding match officials that will be upholding the rules of the game.
Match: Karela United Vs. Asante Kotoko (Friday)
Venue: Tarkwa Akoon Park
Ref: Rustum Gameli Senorgbe
Assist 1: John Nyavor
Assist 2: Francis Bondzie A.
Reserve Ref: Emmanuel Tampuri
Mc: Annan Lomotey
Match: Legon Cities Vs. WAFA SC (Friday)
Venue: Accra Sports Stadium
Ref: Alphonso Atiapah
Assist 1: Tijani Mohammed
Assist 2: Isaac Opoku Antwi
Reserve Ref: Gabriel Opoku Arhin
Mc: J Y Tagbolo
Match: Elmina Sharks Vs. Liberty Professionals (Saturday)
Venue: Dr. Nduom Sports Complex
Ref: Abdulai Ibrahim
Assist 1: Papala Patrick
Assist 2: Dakura Soglo Augustine
Reserve Ref: Ali Musah
Mc: Felix Adjetey Sowah
Match: Great Olympics Vs. Ebusua Dwarfs (Saturday)
Venue: Accra Sports Stadium
Ref: Jones Akubiem
Assist 1: Emmanuel Allou Tebson
Assist 2: Gilbert Adom Mensah
Reserve Ref: Bernard Domfeh
Mc: Oduro Nyarko
Match: King Faisal Vs. Medeama (Saturday)
Venue: Nana Ameyaw Park
Ref: Maxwell Owusu
Assist 1: Isaac Odoom
Assist 2: Isaac Asante
Reserve Ref: Bismark Appiah
Mc: Collins Adu Yeboah
Match: Inter Allies Vs. Hearts of Oak (Sunday)
Venue: Accra Sports Stadium
Ref: Benjamin Kwame Sefa
Assist 1: Emmanuel Dolagbanu
Assist 2: Peter Dawsa
Reserve Ref: Joshua Samadji
Mc: Michael Ayeh
Match: Aduana Stars Vs. AshantiGold (Sunday)
Venue: Nana Agyeman Badu I Park
Ref: Julian Nunoo
Assist 1: Roland Addy
Assist 2: Ali Timuah Baah
Reserve Ref: Emmanuel Eshun
Mc: Paul Ayamba
Match: Bechem United Vs. Dreams FC (Sunday)
Venue: Nana Gyeabour Park
Ref: Charles Bulu
Assist 1: Paul Atimaka
Assist 2: Richard Appiah
Reserve Ref: Martin Akudzi
Mc: Andrews Derry
Match: Eleven Wonders Vs. Berekum Chelsea (Sunday)
Venue: Nana Ameyaw Park
Ref: George Mawuli Vormanor
Assist 1: Kwasi Brobbey Acheampong
Assist 2: Cephas Barlow
Reserve Ref: Selorm Kpormegbe
Mc: J. B. Yakubu