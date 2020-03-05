Goran Barjaktarevic: Legon Cities Coach Admits His Side Lack Quality In Attack

Head coach for Legon Cities FC, Goran Barjaktarevic has admitted that his team lacks quality in the attacking department.

Nicknamed the Royals, the rebranded Wa All Stars club has played 12 Matches in the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season but has only managed to find the back of the net 8 times.

In that poor run, they have conceded 12 goals and only boasts of 2 wins. 7 of the remaining matches have ended in draws while 3 have been defeats.

One problem that has run through all of Legon Cities FC’s matches is their inability to show potency upfront. Though they defend very well, they lack the final touch in attack that could have won them a lot of games.

At a press conference in Accra on Wednesday ahead of the team’s clash against WAFA tomorrow, Coach Goran Barjaktarevic indicated that his team has problems when it comes to goal scoring.

"Yes, we're always working on it [our goal scoring problems]. We miss a little bit of quality in our squad. We do create the chances but we're not clinical enough to put the ball at the back of the net. It's a worry for us all”, the expatriate coach said.

The match between Legon Cities FC and WAFA will be played on Friday night at the Accra Sports Stadium and will kick off at 19:00GMT.