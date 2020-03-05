PICTURES: Kotoko Wrap Up Training Ahead Of Karela Utd Clash On Friday

Ghana Premier League record-holders Kumasi Asante Kotoko has wrapped up training this afternoon ahead of their clash with Karela United on Friday.

The Porcupine Warriors remain in the top four of the standings of the domestic top-flight despite some shaky results in their last couple of games.

With Match Week 13 set to take center stage this weekend, the Reds have been scheduled to travel to Tarkwa to take on Karela United who continues to battle relegation.

At the Adako Jachie Training Park this afternoon Asante Kotoko has added finishing touches to their play and will hit the road this evening ahead of the meeting with the Anyinase-based club tomorrow.

The encounter between the two teams will be played at the Tarkwa Akoon Community Park and will kick-off at 15:00GMT.

Below are some shots from Kotoko’s final training session posted on the club’s official Twitter handle.