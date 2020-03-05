ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Deals With Only Men Born Of Virgin Wives!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
05.03.2020 Football News

PICTURES: Kotoko Wrap Up Training Ahead Of Karela Utd Clash On Friday

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
PICTURES: Kotoko Wrap Up Training Ahead Of Karela Utd Clash On Friday
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Ghana Premier League record-holders Kumasi Asante Kotoko has wrapped up training this afternoon ahead of their clash with Karela United on Friday.

The Porcupine Warriors remain in the top four of the standings of the domestic top-flight despite some shaky results in their last couple of games.

With Match Week 13 set to take center stage this weekend, the Reds have been scheduled to travel to Tarkwa to take on Karela United who continues to battle relegation.

At the Adako Jachie Training Park this afternoon Asante Kotoko has added finishing touches to their play and will hit the road this evening ahead of the meeting with the Anyinase-based club tomorrow.

The encounter between the two teams will be played at the Tarkwa Akoon Community Park and will kick-off at 15:00GMT.

Below are some shots from Kotoko’s final training session posted on the club’s official Twitter handle.
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Hotel that provides comfort, convenience and efficiency to all travelers
TOP STORIES

National Cathedral Takes Off In April – Secretariat
4 hours ago

MPs To Be Banned From Bringing Phones To Parliament
4 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line