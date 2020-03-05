ModernGhanalogo

05.03.2020 Football News

Boateng & Adebayor Among Top Players Nominated For NASCO Player Of The Month Award

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Inter Allies poster boy, Victorien Adebayor is leading the pack of five top-performing players that have been shortlisted for the Ghana Premier League Nasco 'Player of the Month' award.

Benjamin Bernard Boateng, Victorien Adje Adebayor, Salifu Ibrahim, Caleb Amankwah and Sulley Ibrahim are the players up for the monthly prize.

The players have been shortlisted from their involvement in the five matches played during this period, man-of-the-match awards, goals scored, assists and clean sheets where applicable.

The winner of the 2019/20 GPL NASCO Player of the Month for February award will be announced on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Winner will receive a NASCO Television set, a men's grooming set, and a personalized trophy.

The nominations:
BENJAMIN BERNARD BOATENG (ELMINA SHARKS)
Matches played: 5
Man of the match won: 1
Goals scored: 5
Assist: 0
Clean sheets – not applicable
VICTORIEN ADJE ADEBAYOR (INTER ALLIES)
Number of matches played: 5
Man of the match won: 3
Goals scored: 7
Assists: 2
Clean sheets – not applicable
SALIFU IBRAHIM (TECHIMAN ELEVEN WONDERS)
Matches played: 5
Man of the match won: 2
Goals scored: 1
Assist: 1
Clean sheet – not applicable
CALEB AMANKWAH (ADUANA STARS)
Matches played: 5
Man of the match won: 2
Goal scored: 0
Assist: 0
Clean sheet – not applicable
SULLEY IBRAHIM (OLYMPICS)
Matches played: 5
Man of the matches won: 2
Goals scored: 1
Assists: 2
Clean sheet – not applicable
Source: ghanafa.org
body-container-line