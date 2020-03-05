Five Coaches Shortlisted For GPL Nasco Coach Of The Month Award By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Listen to articleYaw Acheampong, Henrik Lehm, Edward Odoom, Ignatius Osei Fosu, and Dr. Prosper Narteh make up the five-man shortlist for the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League NASCO Coach of the Month for February award.The quintet led their respective sides to impressive results in the five league matches played in the course of the month.The winner of the 2019/20 GPL NASCO Player of the Month for February award will be announced on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.Winner will receive a NASCO Television set, a men's grooming set, and a personalized trophy.The nominations:YAW ACHEAMPONG (ELMINA SHARKS)Total matches - 5Wins - 3Draws - 1Losses - 1Home wins - 2 (1 Draw)Away wins - 1Total points 10HENRIK LEHM (INTER ALLIES)Total matches - 5Wins - 3Draws - 1Losses - 1Home wins - 0 (1 Draw)Away wins – 2Total points 10EDWARD ODOOM (HEARTS OF OAK)Total matches - 5Wins - 2Draws - 3Losses - 0Home wins - 1 (1 Draw)Away wins - 1 (2 Draws)Total points - 9IGNATIUS OSEI FOSU (TECHIMAN ELEVEN WONDERS)Total matches - 5Wins - 2Draws - 2Losses - 1Home wins - 1 (1 Draw)Away wins - 1 (1 Draw)Total points - 8DR PROSPER NARTEH (WAFA SC)Total matches - 5Wins - 1Draws - 4Losses - 0Home wins - (2 Draws)Away wins - 1 (2 Draws)Total points - 7Source: ghanafa.org Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist
Five Coaches Shortlisted For GPL Nasco Coach Of The Month Award
Yaw Acheampong, Henrik Lehm, Edward Odoom, Ignatius Osei Fosu, and Dr. Prosper Narteh make up the five-man shortlist for the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League NASCO Coach of the Month for February award.
The quintet led their respective sides to impressive results in the five league matches played in the course of the month.
The winner of the 2019/20 GPL NASCO Player of the Month for February award will be announced on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Winner will receive a NASCO Television set, a men's grooming set, and a personalized trophy.
The nominations:
YAW ACHEAMPONG (ELMINA SHARKS)
Total matches - 5
Wins - 3
Draws - 1
Losses - 1
Home wins - 2 (1 Draw)
Away wins - 1
Total points 10
HENRIK LEHM (INTER ALLIES)
Total matches - 5
Wins - 3
Draws - 1
Losses - 1
Home wins - 0 (1 Draw)
Away wins – 2
Total points 10
EDWARD ODOOM (HEARTS OF OAK)
Total matches - 5
Wins - 2
Draws - 3
Losses - 0
Home wins - 1 (1 Draw)
Away wins - 1 (2 Draws)
Total points - 9
IGNATIUS OSEI FOSU (TECHIMAN ELEVEN WONDERS)
Total matches - 5
Wins - 2
Draws - 2
Losses - 1
Home wins - 1 (1 Draw)
Away wins - 1 (1 Draw)
Total points - 8
DR PROSPER NARTEH (WAFA SC)
Total matches - 5
Wins - 1
Draws - 4
Losses - 0
Home wins - (2 Draws)
Away wins - 1 (2 Draws)
Total points - 7
Source: ghanafa.org