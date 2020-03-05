ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Deals With Only Men Born Of Virgin Wives!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
05.03.2020 Football News

Five Coaches Shortlisted For GPL Nasco Coach Of The Month Award

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Five Coaches Shortlisted For GPL Nasco Coach Of The Month Award
Listen to article

Yaw Acheampong, Henrik Lehm, Edward Odoom, Ignatius Osei Fosu, and Dr. Prosper Narteh make up the five-man shortlist for the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League NASCO Coach of the Month for February award.

The quintet led their respective sides to impressive results in the five league matches played in the course of the month.

The winner of the 2019/20 GPL NASCO Player of the Month for February award will be announced on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Winner will receive a NASCO Television set, a men's grooming set, and a personalized trophy.

The nominations:
YAW ACHEAMPONG (ELMINA SHARKS)

Total matches - 5
Wins - 3
Draws - 1
Losses - 1
Home wins - 2 (1 Draw)
Away wins - 1
Total points 10
HENRIK LEHM (INTER ALLIES)
Total matches - 5
Wins - 3
Draws - 1
Losses - 1
Home wins - 0 (1 Draw)
Away wins – 2
Total points 10
EDWARD ODOOM (HEARTS OF OAK)
Total matches - 5
Wins - 2
Draws - 3
Losses - 0
Home wins - 1 (1 Draw)
Away wins - 1 (2 Draws)
Total points - 9
IGNATIUS OSEI FOSU (TECHIMAN ELEVEN WONDERS)

Total matches - 5
Wins - 2
Draws - 2
Losses - 1
Home wins - 1 (1 Draw)
Away wins - 1 (1 Draw)
Total points - 8
DR PROSPER NARTEH (WAFA SC)
Total matches - 5
Wins - 1
Draws - 4
Losses - 0
Home wins - (2 Draws)
Away wins - 1 (2 Draws)
Total points - 7
Source: ghanafa.org
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Hotel that provides comfort, convenience and efficiency to all travelers
TOP STORIES

National Cathedral Takes Off In April – Secretariat
3 hours ago

MPs To Be Banned From Bringing Phones To Parliament
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line