2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Local Based Players Not Read For Black Stars, Says 1965 AFCON Winner

Ghana legend, Rev Osei Kofi says locally based players are not ready for Black Stars.

Four locally-based players have been named as new Black Stars coach CK Akonnor unveiled a 23-man squad for an upcoming Afcon qualifying double-header against Sudan on March 27 and 30.

Ashanti Gold fullback Kwadwo Amoako, Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah and Asante Kotoko centre-back Habib Mohammed have been handed debut invites while Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed has been recalled after several years in the international wilderness.

“I will not invite any local player for the qualifiers if I were the coach because the league that toughens players that travel outside started not long ago," Kofi said, as reported by Footballghana.

"If the league gets its shape, I think Akonnor will get one of the best teams in the country.

“Egypt have won most of the Africa Cup of Nations due to the dependence on local players.

"I’m sure the national team will change in the next two years if the local league continues to develop."

Ghana will host Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 27 in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The likes Christian Atsu, Baba Rahman, Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Asamoah Gyan were all left out of CK Akonnor's list.