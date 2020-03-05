Coach Goran Insists Legon Cities FC Will Go All Out Against WAFA Tomorrow

Head coach for Legon Cities FC, Goran Barjaktarevic has insisted that his side will go all out for a win against West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) on Friday night.

The two top-flight clubs are scheduled to lock horns at the Accra Sports Stadium tomorrow in what will be a Match Week 13 encounter in the ongoing season.

Ahead of the match, Legon Cities FC appears in need of the 3 maximum points, particularly because of their position on the standings of the division. The Royals sit 14th on the log and in need of a win to boost their chances of climbing further away from the red zone.

For their opponent, WAFA is comfortably sitting 6th on the standings and with no pressure whatsoever. Their goal of entering the top-four before the first round of the league comes to a close is however a motivation ahead of tomorrow’s meeting.

At a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, coach for Legon Cities FC, Goran Barjaktarevic has stressed that his team will fight for a win against their matchday opponent.

"We're not afraid of WAFA, we will try our best to approach the game with our idea of play. We will do everything possible to get the best results [a win] on Friday. We need a win, nothing else. We will go all out. We're hungry”, the German tactician said.

The match will kick off at 19:00GMT and will have a live performance from highlife musician Krymi at halftime.