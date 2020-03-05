Fight And Cement Your Name In Black Stars - Sam Johnson Tells The Four Locally Invited Players

Sam Johnson, a former Ghanaian international has implored the four local players invited to the Black Stars to justify themselves.

CK Akonnor on Tuesday named his 23 man squad including four local players for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader against Sudan.

Richard Attah, Habib Mohammed, Kwadwo Amoako and Yahaya Mohammed are the four local players invited to the team.

According to the former Black Stars and Fenerbache central defender, the local players must make a case for other players and cement their name in the team.

"The four local players must justify themselves because they are representing all local players in the team," he told Asempa FM.

"When they fail to impress, it will complicate things for other local players to make it to the team

"They should forget about the money and concentrate on cementing their names in the team.

"It is very competitive. They must work very hard and make a case for local players," he added.

Ghana will welcome Sudan to the Cape Coast Stadium on March 27.