No Room For Indiscipline At Black Stars - George Amoako

Listen to article

Management Committee Chairman of the Black Stars, George Amoako has stressed that there will be no place for indiscipline in the camp of the team from now onwards.

Following the election of a new Ghana Football Association (GFA) president and his Executive Council members, a new head coach for the Black Stars has been appointed alongside a new Management Committee.

While there have been records of indiscipline in the camp of the national team in past tournaments, the new Management Committee is bent on making it stay in the past.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday in Accra, Mr Amoako noted that they will be tackling indiscipline head-on from henceforth.

Black Stars players

He observed: “The management committee will want to look at things seriously going forward and especially with player comportment, player discipline, and in fact discipline in the Black Stars in its entirety”.

“So the code of conduct for becoming a Black Star player is going to be put into force.

"This is what we are working on seriously and when the boys assemble for the first assignment against Sudan they will be briefed and they will be made to admit and conform to the code of conduct”, the experienced football administrator added.