‘Obiaa Nye Obiaa’ MTN FA Cup Round Of 32 To Be Exciting And Full Of Surprises

The ongoing MTN FA Cup competition is living by its billing and getting more exciting as it rolls on.

The draw for the round of 32 was held at the M Plaza Hotel in the presence of guests like former Black Stars player Augustine Arhinful who has been appointed Ambassador of the MTN FA Cup, Mrs Akofa Benson of Star Times and other club officials.

The matches will be played between March 24 and 26, 2020.

According to the organisers, all teams will receive GHS 3,000 in appearance fees and GHS 500 worth or airtime from the headline sponsors, MTN.

The Round of 32 pairings are as follows;

ZONE 1 - NORTHERN, UPPER / BRONG AHAFO REGION

Tamale City Fc Vs Wamanafo Mighty Royals Wa Suntaa Vs Tano Bofoakwa Bechem United Vs Unity FC Paga Crocodile Stars Vs Real Tamale United Young Apostles Vs Kenyasi New Dreams.

ZONE 2 - ASHANTI, CENTRAL / WESTERN REGION

Medeama SC Vs King Faisal FC Ashantigold vs FC Sarmatex 1996 BYF Academy Vs Unistars Academy Venomous Vipers Vs Elmina Sharks FC Nzema Kotoko vs Asokwa Deportivo.

ZONE 3 - GREATER ACCRA, VOLTA / EASTERN REGION

Accra Hearts of Oak Vs Okwahu United Legon Cities Vs Vision FC Likpe Heroes Vs Dreams FC Emmanuel FC Vs Star Madrid Liberty Professionals Vs Accra Great Olympics Tema Youth FC Vs WAFA.