Three Young Ghanaians For ITF/CAT West And Central Africa Junior Championships

The Technical Committee of the Ghana Tennis Federation has announced that three players have been selected to represent Ghana at the International Tennis Federation/ Confederation of African Tennis (ITF/CAT) West and Central Africa Junior Championships to be held in Cotonou Benin from 3rd-7th March 2020.

The players are Aaron Armaah of Osu Salem Rd JHS, Hanif Boateng of Osu Day School and Samuel Aryeetey of Osu St Peters School.

National tennis Coach Noah Bagerbaseh will lead the team to the competition due to his success in previous engagements.

Prior to the selection of the players, the technical committee made a national call to invite all eligible 12 years and under home and abroad, boys and girls to a scouting exercise at the Accra Sports Stadium Tennis Courts to aid coaches in the selection process. This scouting exercise took place between Saturday 22nd February and Sunday 23rd February 2020.

The instrument utilized in the selection of players during the scouting exercise is the ITF approved five-game situations: When serving when returning when playing at the baseline, when approaching the net, and finally when passing the player at the net. Whiles utilizing the above instrument, the coaches also considered the proficiency levels of the players in consistency, accuracy, power, control, variety and disguise.