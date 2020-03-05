2020 Accra Open Tennis Launched

The 2020 Accra Tennis Open has been launched at the Accra sports stadium tennis court by Ms Fillipina Frimpong, an official of the National Sports Authority (NSA) and secretary-general of the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF).

She said the tournament is another opportunity for tennis players to gain points and improve in their ranking aside the rewards.

39,000ghc has been put at stake for the winner and most tennis players are eager to play in the competition which begins on March 9, 2020, and ends on March 13 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The 2020 Accra Open is sponsored by Amoako Boafo King, Palm Moments, Kempinski Hotel and others.

Coach Henry Quansah of the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) said it is good that more competitions are coming up to keep players busy and also sharpen their skills.

He expressed that the last time the Accra Open was organized was three years ago, and it is good the programme is back.

He appealed to other companies to support Ghana Tennis.

Giovanni, a representative of the players thanked the sponsors and promised to play their best games as ITF rules would be applied.