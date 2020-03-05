How The African Nations Qualified For Boxing At Tokyo 2020

How the nations fared at the Road to Tokyo boxing African qualifier in Dakar, Senegal.

From a total of 38 Countries, below is Country by number of Boxers qualified list.

1.ALGERIA -7

2.MOROCCO -6

3.CAMEROUN -3

4.ZAMBIA -3

5.KENYA -2

5.GHANA -2

5.MOZAMBIQUE -2

5.TUNISIA- 2

6.Botswana -1

6.D.R. Congo -.1

6.Egypt -1

6.Mauritius -1

6.Namibia -1

6.Uganda -1

Other Countries that participated but could not manage to have a boxer qualify for Tokyo in the Africa qualifiers include; Senegal, Ethiopia, Burundi, Madagascar, Mali, Somali, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Cape Verde, Swaziland, Malawi, Gambia, Lesotho, Tanzania, Angola, Guinea Bissau, Gabon, Zimbabwe, Comoros, Guinea, Libya, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea and Seychelles.

Technical director of the Black Bombers, Dr Ofori Asare has commended the organisation in Dakar and congratulated the Ghanaian team for winning two slots to the Tokyo Games.