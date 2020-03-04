NSA Boss Ready To Contribute Money To Help Build Kotoko’s Stadium

The Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Honorable Kwadwo Baah-Agyemang, has observed that he is ready to make monetary contributions to help Asante Kotoko build its stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors have intensified plans to build a stadium on their Adako Jachie facility after they were forced to vacate the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last month to give way for renovation works to take place ahead of Ghana’s 63rd Independence Day Anniversary.

While many believe a successful club like Kotoko should have by now built its own stadium, there are others who also believe it is not too late to lift the facility. While the project is expected to cost a lot of money, the club will need all the help it can get.

In an interview with Ashh FM, NSA boss Honorable Kwadwo Baah-Agyemang who is also a die-hard supporter of Asante Kotoko has revealed that he is ready to contribute money from his pocket.

“No one in Ghana loves Kotoko than me Kwadwo Baah Agyeman. Kotoko should get their own Stadium because I believe owning a stadium will generate more income for the team”, he said.

Honorable Kwadwo Baah-Agyemang who doubles as a Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North Constituency added, “The current situation of the club is a lesson to all those big clubs and not only Kotoko. I am willing to pay some amount to help Kotoko build a stadium”.

Meanwhile, Kotoko has now adopted the Accra Sports Stadium as its home venue for the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.