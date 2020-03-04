Turkish Women’s Cup: Ghana 0-3 Chile – Black Queens Suffer Opening Day Defeat

Ghana’s Black Queens have been defeated 3-0 in their opening match of this year’s Turkish Women’s Cup.

The invitational tournament is being hosted in the city of Alanya in Turkey and has 8 countries from around the world competing.

Drawn in Group B, Ghana was in action against Chile on Wednesday afternoon to seek its first 3 points. Though the Queens stayed compact throughout the first half, a below-par performance in the second half saw the side conceding 3 goals.

Despite putting in the effort to get something out of the match, they were always stopped in their tracks and had to succumb to the disappointing loss.

Next up for the Black Queens, they will go up against Northern Ireland B on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Ghana will need to get a win to have a good chance of advancing to the semi-final stage of the Turkish Women’s Cup.