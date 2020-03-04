ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Deals With Only Men Born Of Virgin Wives!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
04.03.2020 Football News

Turkish Women’s Cup: Ghana 0-3 Chile – Black Queens Suffer Opening Day Defeat

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Turkish Women’s Cup: Ghana 0-3 Chile – Black Queens Suffer Opening Day Defeat
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Ghana’s Black Queens have been defeated 3-0 in their opening match of this year’s Turkish Women’s Cup.

The invitational tournament is being hosted in the city of Alanya in Turkey and has 8 countries from around the world competing.

Drawn in Group B, Ghana was in action against Chile on Wednesday afternoon to seek its first 3 points. Though the Queens stayed compact throughout the first half, a below-par performance in the second half saw the side conceding 3 goals.

Despite putting in the effort to get something out of the match, they were always stopped in their tracks and had to succumb to the disappointing loss.

Next up for the Black Queens, they will go up against Northern Ireland B on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Ghana will need to get a win to have a good chance of advancing to the semi-final stage of the Turkish Women’s Cup.
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Hotel that provides comfort, convenience and efficiency to all travelers
TOP STORIES

Gov’t Commits $2m More To Fight China Ebola
46 minutes ago

Chief Of Staff's Political Affairs Director Demands Ȼ10 Mill...
47 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line