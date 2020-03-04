Legon Cities FC v WAFA: Krymi To Thrill Fans On Friday Night

Listen to article

Highly Spiritual recording music artiste, Henry Nuamah, known in showbiz as Krymi will perform at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night when Legon Cities FC takes on WAFA in the Ghana Premier League.

The two clubs are scheduled to lock horns this weekend in what will be a Match Week 12 fixture of the ongoing 2019/2020 domestic top-flight campaign.

Ahead of the encounter, Legon Cities FC who will be playing as the home team has announced that they have reached an agreement to have highlife and Afropop musician Krymi to perform.

The ‘Dede’ hitmaker will perform a couple of his songs at halftime to provide side attraction for spectators who will troop to the stadium on the matchday.