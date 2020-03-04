ModernGhanalogo

04.03.2020 Football News

MTN FA Cup Round Of 32: Hearts Paired Against Okwahu United Medeama To Host King Faisal

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Round of 32 draw for this season’s MTN FA Cup competition has produced some interesting fixtures with giants Hearts of Oak expected to come up against Okwahu United while Medeama SC host struggling King Faisal.

The domestic cup competition has gradually taken shape after crossing two phases already. In the last round, defending champions Asante Kotoko was booted out alongside Aduana Stars.

At the end of the draw for the Round of 32 at the M Plaza Hotel today, the remaining teams put into 3 different zones have been paired against each other.

Find the Round of 32 pairings below:
ZONE 1 - Northern, Upper/Brong Ahafo Region
Tamale City Fc Vs Wamanafo Mighty Royals
Wa Suntaa Vs Tano Bofoakwa
Bechem United Vs Unity FC
Paga Crocodile Stars Vs Real Tamale United
Young Apostles Vs Kenyasi New Dreams
ZONE 2 - Ashanti, Central/Western Region
Medeama SC Vs King Faisal FC
Ashantigold Vs FC Sarmatex 1996
BYF Academy Vs Unistars Academy
Venomous Vipers Vs Elmina Sharks FC
Nzema Kotoko Vs Asokwa Deportivo
ZONE 3 - Greater Accra, Volta / Eastern Region
Accra Hearts of Oak Vs Okwahu United
Legon Cities Vs Vision FC
Likpe Heroes Vs Dreams FC
Emmanuel FC Vs Star Madrid
Liberty Professionals Vs Accra Great Olympics
Tema Youth FC Vs WAFA
