MTN FA Cup Round Of 32: Hearts Paired Against Okwahu United Medeama To Host King Faisal

The Round of 32 draw for this season’s MTN FA Cup competition has produced some interesting fixtures with giants Hearts of Oak expected to come up against Okwahu United while Medeama SC host struggling King Faisal.

The domestic cup competition has gradually taken shape after crossing two phases already. In the last round, defending champions Asante Kotoko was booted out alongside Aduana Stars.

At the end of the draw for the Round of 32 at the M Plaza Hotel today, the remaining teams put into 3 different zones have been paired against each other.

Find the Round of 32 pairings below:

ZONE 1 - Northern, Upper/Brong Ahafo Region

Tamale City Fc Vs Wamanafo Mighty Royals

Wa Suntaa Vs Tano Bofoakwa

Bechem United Vs Unity FC

Paga Crocodile Stars Vs Real Tamale United

Young Apostles Vs Kenyasi New Dreams

ZONE 2 - Ashanti, Central/Western Region

Medeama SC Vs King Faisal FC

Ashantigold Vs FC Sarmatex 1996

BYF Academy Vs Unistars Academy

Venomous Vipers Vs Elmina Sharks FC

Nzema Kotoko Vs Asokwa Deportivo

ZONE 3 - Greater Accra, Volta / Eastern Region

Accra Hearts of Oak Vs Okwahu United

Legon Cities Vs Vision FC

Likpe Heroes Vs Dreams FC

Emmanuel FC Vs Star Madrid

Liberty Professionals Vs Accra Great Olympics

Tema Youth FC Vs WAFA