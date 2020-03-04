Valladolid’s Mohammed Salisu Unwilling To Play For Ghana?

Real Valladolid hot-cake Mohammed Salisu appears to be unwilling to represent Ghana at the international level, it has emerged.

The centre-back emerged a notable absentee after new Black Stars coach CK Akonnor announced his list of 23 for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying doubleheader games with Sudan on March 27 and 30.

Salisu was initially scouted for the Ghana national team by immediate-past trainer Kwasi Appiah who even handed him a call-up in November last year but the youngster failed to honour the invitation with a late excuse of harbouring an injury.

The 20-year-old recovered in time to resume club duties after that international break and has been a constant feature for his LaLiga club.

Asked about the absence of Salisu from his maiden squad Tuesday, new Ghana head coach revealed he tried getting in touch with the player during his European Tour a couple of weeks but his efforts hit on rocks.

“With Salisu, I tried to get into contact with him but that didn’t work.

“The last time we played South Africa, he was invited [but] didn’t come. So I’m still in contact with him trying to find out the reasons,” Akonnor stated.

Footy-Ghana.com sources have indicated that indeed Salisu failed to respond to numerous calls and messages placed to him for a meeting with the new gaffer. Not even the intervention of some colleagues could make the player avail himself or at least explain his actions or inactions, another source indicated.

Meanwhile, coach CK Akonnor settled on Kassim Adams (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo) and Habib Mohammed (Asante Kotoko) as centre-back options for the two games against Sudan.