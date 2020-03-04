CK Akonnor Is The Best Coach For Ghana Now, Says Kevin Prince Boateng

Besiktas forward Kevin Prince Boateng has confirmed speaking to Ghana head coach C.K Akonnor and believes the former Black Stars captain is the right man for the job.

Akonnor on Tuesday, announced his squad for Ghana’s AFCON double header against Sudan later this month with the German-born Ghanaian missing from the list.

The Black Stars coach explained he spoke to Boateng but the player does not seem interested in returning to the national team.

On Tuesday evening, the internet was set ablaze after a tweet reply from the former AC Milan star to renowned sports journalist Gary Al-Smith was misinterpreted by the public to suggest Akonnor never spoke to the 32-year old.

However, Boateng has revealed speaking to the gaffer but adds his return to the Black Stars was not part of their discussion.

“Hi Gary, no journalist ever talked to me!! I spoke to coach Akonnor and I think he is the best man for Ghana right now, we had a great conversation!! We didn’t really speak a lot about me returning to the black stars…,” he tweeted early Wednesday morning.

C.K Akonnor returned from his tour of Europe last week and named his squad for the AFCON 2021 qualifiers on Tuesday.

Twenty-three players including four local players were included in the Black Stars team ahead of Akonnor’s first international assignment.