More Local Players To Earn Call-Ups To The Black Stars In Subsequent Assignments

Assistant coach for the Black Stars, David Duncan has hinted that more local players will earn an invitation to the team for subsequent international assignments.

Ahead of Ghana’s double-header against Sudan later this month in the qualifiers to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, the head coach for the side CK Akonnor has handed call-ups to 23 players.

Out of the 23, 4 are players who have excelled for clubs in Ghana since the ongoing 2019/2020 season commenced. The players include strike Yahaya Mohammed of Aduana Stars, Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah, and defenders Habib Mohammed and Kwadwo Amoako of Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold respectively.

Explaining why only 4 home-based players made it into the Black Stars squad, assistant coach David Duncan said: “The challenge that we have with that is the fact that our league is still young after it went on break for some months. So it is the national team so we are not limited or we are not limited in respect of how the team revolves over either the short term, medium term, or the long term.

He further assured that there will be an opportunity for more players to be invited into the Black Stars team in the future if they maintain form and continue playing well.

“So there is still the opportunity for quite a number of them that could still make the cut. Over time, it is a matter of performance if they [local players] make it why not, we want the best for the national team and that is what we are going to do”, the former Hearts of Oak coach said.