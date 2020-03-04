Besiktas Target Edwin Gyasi Scores In CSKA Sofia League Cup Win Over Botev Vratsa

Ghana winger, Edwin Gyasi was on the scoresheet for CSKA Sofia in the win over Botev Vratsa in the Bulgarian League Cup on Tuesday night.

CSKA Sofia hosted Vratsa in the quarter-finals of the competition at the Stadion Bâlgarska Armija.

Daniel Genov broke the deadlock for Vratas in the 20th minute.

After the recess, Sofia dominated the game. Eventually, Gyasi dribbled passed two players and found the back of the net in the 67th minute to level his side up.

However, Ahmed Ahmedov scored the winner in teh 89th minutes.

CSKA Sofia have booked their place in the semi-finals of the League Cup.

Gyasi and his teammates will host Beroe in the Bulgarian topflight on Saturday at the Stadion Bâlgarska Armija.

The 28-year-old is expected to leave CSKA Sofia at the end of the season with Besiktas being his next destination.