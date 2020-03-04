GFA Appeal To Police Chief To Set Up Sports Policing Unit

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeone Okraku has appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh to collaborate and set up a Sports Policing Unit.

The Ghana FA boss prior to his election to lead the football governing body stressed that he will introduce stewards into the football circle that will be responsible for ensuring safety and maintaining calm and peace at the various stadia during matches.

At a meeting with IGP James Oppong-Boanuh on Tuesday evening, Kurt Okraku looks to have taken the first step to make that campaign promise a reality. Having exchange pleasantries with the Police Chief, the GFA capo appealed that the security agency and his office should collaborate and set up a Sports Policing Unit.

“We (GFA) are grateful to the Ghana Police Service for your support through the years. It is an honour to have you as a partner and it’s our aim to sustain this relationship.

“But I want to make one appeal to the IGP. Please let’s come together and set up a special unit for Sports Policing. It is something that is dear to my heart and I want your office to help us achieve that objective,” Mr. Okraku indicated.

The Special Police Unit when finally set up, will be made up of Policemen and women specially and specifically trained on how to go about their business when assigned to cover matches at the stadium.