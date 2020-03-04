Nations League Draw: England Face Belgium, Wales Play Republic of Ireland
By BBC
LISTEN
1 HOUR AGO
England lost to Belgium twice at the 2018 World Cup in Russia
England will play world number ones Belgium, Denmark and Iceland in League A of the 2020-2021 Nations League.
Wales will face the Republic of Ireland, Finland and Bulgaria in League B, while Northern Ireland are grouped with Austria, Norway and Romania.
Scotland, also in League B, will play the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Euro 2020 play-off opponents Israel.
The first group games take place in September this year, with the finals scheduled for the summer.
Groups in full:
League A
Group one
Group two
Group three
Group four
Netherlands
England
Portugal
Switzerland
Italy
Belgium
France
Spain
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Denmark
Sweden
Ukraine
Poland
Iceland
Croatia
Germany
League B
Group one
Group two
Group three
Group four
Romania
Israel
Hungary
Bulgaria
Northern Ireland
Slovakia
Turkey
Republic of Ireland
Norway
Scotland
Serbia
Finland
Austria
Czech Republic
Russia
Wales
League C
Group one
Group two
Group three
Group four
Azerbaijan
Armenia
Moldova
Kazakhstan
Luxembourg
Estonia
Slovenia
Lithuania
Cyprus
North Macedonia
Kosovo
Belarus
Montenegro
Georgia
Greece
Albania
League D
Group one
Group two
Malta
San Marino
Andorra
Liechtenstein
Latvia
Gibraltar
Faroe Islands
England lost twice to Belgium at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, going down 1-0 in the group stage before losing 2-1 in the third-place play-off.
Iceland famously beat the Three Lions in the last 16 of Euro 2016, while Daniel Sturridge earned Roy Hodgson’s side a 1-0 win in their last meeting with Denmark.
Elsewhere, Wales are grouped with the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League for the second time in a row. Ryan Giggs’s side won 4-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium in September 2018 before securing a 1-0 victory in Dublin the following month.
Scotland, who are due to face Israel in a one-off Euro 2020 play-off semi-final at Hampden later this month, also face the Israelis in the Nations League once again.
Alex McLeish’s team lost 2-1 away in the inaugural edition of the tournament, before beating Israel 3-2 at Hampden to top League C Group One last season.
Northern Ireland lost twice to Austria, being beaten 1-0 away before a 2-1 defeat at Windsor Park.
What has changed in 2020-2021? Uefa has increased the size of the top three tiers to 16 countries – meaning each group will have four teams – and decreased the size of the bottom tier to seven.
The teams who win each group in the top division – as England did last time – will go into the finals tournament in June 2021. The teams who finish bottom will be relegated to League B.
Unlike the previous campaign, when everybody was qualifying for the Euro 2020 play-offs, only two World Cup play-off spots are on offer to the 55 countries.
The best two Nations League group winners who do not qualify for the World Cup or play-offs through normal qualifying will go into the 12-team World Cup play-offs in March 2022.
When are the games? Matchday 1: 3-5 September 2020 Matchday 2: 6-8 September 2020 Matchday 3: 8-10 October 2020 Matchday 4: 11-13 October 2020 Matchday 5: 12-14 November 2020 Matchday 6: 15-17 November 2020
Nations League Draw: England Face Belgium, Wales Play Republic of Ireland
England will play world number ones Belgium, Denmark and Iceland in League A of the 2020-2021 Nations League.
Wales will face the Republic of Ireland, Finland and Bulgaria in League B, while Northern Ireland are grouped with Austria, Norway and Romania.
Scotland, also in League B, will play the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Euro 2020 play-off opponents Israel.
The first group games take place in September this year, with the finals scheduled for the summer.
Groups in full:
England lost twice to Belgium at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, going down 1-0 in the group stage before losing 2-1 in the third-place play-off.
Iceland famously beat the Three Lions in the last 16 of Euro 2016, while Daniel Sturridge earned Roy Hodgson’s side a 1-0 win in their last meeting with Denmark.
Elsewhere, Wales are grouped with the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League for the second time in a row. Ryan Giggs’s side won 4-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium in September 2018 before securing a 1-0 victory in Dublin the following month.
Scotland, who are due to face Israel in a one-off Euro 2020 play-off semi-final at Hampden later this month, also face the Israelis in the Nations League once again.
Alex McLeish’s team lost 2-1 away in the inaugural edition of the tournament, before beating Israel 3-2 at Hampden to top League C Group One last season.
Northern Ireland lost twice to Austria, being beaten 1-0 away before a 2-1 defeat at Windsor Park.
What has changed in 2020-2021?
Uefa has increased the size of the top three tiers to 16 countries – meaning each group will have four teams – and decreased the size of the bottom tier to seven.
The teams who win each group in the top division – as England did last time – will go into the finals tournament in June 2021. The teams who finish bottom will be relegated to League B.
Unlike the previous campaign, when everybody was qualifying for the Euro 2020 play-offs, only two World Cup play-off spots are on offer to the 55 countries.
The best two Nations League group winners who do not qualify for the World Cup or play-offs through normal qualifying will go into the 12-team World Cup play-offs in March 2022.
When are the games?
Matchday 1: 3-5 September 2020
Matchday 2: 6-8 September 2020
Matchday 3: 8-10 October 2020
Matchday 4: 11-13 October 2020
Matchday 5: 12-14 November 2020
Matchday 6: 15-17 November 2020