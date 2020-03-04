‘Always A Great Pride To Serve My Country’ – Gideon Mensah After Black Stars AFCON Call Up

Zulte Waregem defender, Gideon Mensah, says it is always a great feeling and a sense of pride to serve his nation after being named in Ghana’s 23-man squad for the 2021 Afcon double-header against Sudan.

Mensah, 22, will be making his third and fourth appearance if handed starting berths by CK Akonnor having previously featured in Ghana’s game against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in November last year.

The former WAFA star has been outstanding at SV Zulte Waregem in the Belgian league since joining them on loan from SK Sturm Graz, making 17 caps and starting all of them with one goal to his credit.

The former Liefering left-back took to Twitter to express his excitement after the squad was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The Black Stars are set to face the Falcons of Jediane twice in successive games – first at Cape Coast on March 27 and in Omdurman three days after – with the look to build on our unblemished record in Group C of the qualifying.