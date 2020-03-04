Six Players Dropped By CK Akonnor From Kwasi Appiah’s Last Black Stars Squad

Despite Ghana’s resounding wins over South Africa and São Tomé and Príncipe in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, some changes were expected to be affected, after Charles Kwablan Akonnor took over from Kwesi Appiah as head coach of the Black Stars.

This was the case as C. K Akonnor dropped six players who had initially been a part of Ghana’s first two qualifying games.

17 of the 23 players who played under ex-coach, Kwesi Appiah were retained to represent the country in a double tie against Sudan in the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Felix Annan

Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko have played 12 games this season but the Felix Annan has featured in only four of those matches.

He has however kept three clean sheets out of the four games he has played a part of since the inception of the 2019/2020 season.

The 25-year-old lost his spot in the squad to Accra Hearts of Oak’s Richard Attah who joined the Phobians this season.

Harrison Afful

The Columbus Crew right back’s omission from the new Black Stars squad may come as a surprise to many fans and pundits.

The versatile fullback has been in and around the Black Stars since he first earned a call-up to the team in 2008 under Claude Le Roy in the African Cup of Nations hosted by Ghana.

The 33-year-old has been a consistent name in the Columbus Crew team featuring 22 times in the Major League Soccer last season and played a full 90 minutes in the season opener as for his club side.

Mohammed Salisu

Real Valladolid centre-back, Mohammed Salisu has also been axed from the Black Stars by the new head coach, C.K Akonnor.

The 20-year-old defender has played 26 games for the relegation-threatened team, Valladolid in La Liga this season scoring one goal in the process.

He has helped the Spanish side keep 8 clean sheets so far in the season and has proven to be a reliable defender for his club.

Emmanuel Boateng

23-year-old striker, Emmanuel Boateng has also been pruned by C.K Akonnor ahead of Ghana’s double qualifying tie against Sudan.

Boateng who plays for the Chinese Super League side, Dalian Pro has featured 21 times and scored eight goals for his team.

Torric Jebrin

After earning his first call-up to the Black Stars in October 2019 under Kwesi Appiah, Torric Jebrin has been left out this time.

The 29-year-old has not featured in any game for TP Mazembe this season.

Shafiu Mumuni

Ashanti Gold’s prolific goal merchant has also been replaced in the C.K Akonnor’s Black Stars team.

The 24-year-old goal poacher has been struggling with injuries and has not featured in any game this season for the AshGold team.