Ghana Coach CK Akonnor Targets Seven European-Born Players For Black Stars

Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has revealed efforts to convince seven European-born Ghanaian footballers to switch nationalities and represent Ghana at international level.

Akonnor who recently returned from a European tour where he scouted some players born to Ghanaian parents in Europe, says two of them are eligible to represent the country.

The seven players shortlisted by Akonnor for a potential nationality switch are Alexander Djiku (RC Starsbourg Alsace), Francis Amuzu (Anderlecht), Enoch Kwateng (FC Girondins de Bordeaux), Bryan Brobbey (Ajax Amsterdam), Derrick Luckassen (Anderlecht), Jeremy Doku (Anderlecht) and Elisha Owusu (Gent).

He added that some of the players are eager to play for the country but some of them were not sure because of cultural differences.

“Those players are players that we would constantly work on them, they may not be available now but I believe that the FA has taken over this initiative to make sure they get on-board,”

“There are two players who are eligible to play. The names are Alexander Djiku and Elisha Owusu, management is working hard to get them on-board.

“I made them know that we are looking forward to (having) them. I must say that if we are able to get those guys, our game and the national team would change. It would bring a lot of competition”.

The former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach a that added that he also held discussions with the parents of the players and received assistance from former national stars including Michael Essien to establish contact with the players.

Touching on the possibility of a recall for perhaps the most popular European-born import, Kevin-Prince Boateng, coach Akonnor revealed that the player does not want to play for Ghana.

“…With Prince Boateng, we spoke but I don’t think he wants to come, I don’t think so. I don’t think he wants to come and play and so that’s it,” Akonnor stressed.

Boateng switched allegiance from Germany to play for Ghana in the lead up to the 2010 FIFA World Cup. He has not played for Ghana since 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil when he was sacked from the team’s camp for insubordination towards the then coach, Kwasi Appiah.