Turkish Women's Cup: Black Queens Face Chile Todday By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Black Queens will get their debut outing in the Turkish Women’s Cup competition today, March 4.The Ghana female senior national team are housed in Group B of the 8-nation invitational tournament with Chile, Northern Ireland B and fellow Africans Kenya.Coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo’s side will face Chile in their opening group match at Starlight Sport Complex.The Black Queens will then come up against Northern Ireland B team and Kenya on March 7 and 10 respectively to complete the group stage.Ghana arrived in the Turkish city of Alanya last weekend and have been getting themselves in shape for the tournament.Coach Tagoe-Quarcoo said: “So far everything is going on well here. We have been training here [Turkey] and everything looks well.”“The players are responding positively to the training and I think we will do well in this competition.”Kickoff for the Chile game is at 16:00 local time. Black Queens Fixtures:March 4: Chile vs Ghana – 16:00 – Starlight Sport ComplexMarch 7: Northern Ireland B vs Ghana – 18:00 – Gold City Sport ComplexMarch 10: Ghana vs Kenya – 16:00 - Starlight Sport Complex Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
