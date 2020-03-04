SCEF Celebrates 10 Years Anniversary With Grassroots Boxing Promotion At James Town

Listen to article

The Street Children Empowerment Foundation (SCEF) in collaboration with Alex Ntiamoah’s Box Office Promotion will stage an extravaganza at the Usher Fort on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Mr Paul Semeh, executive director of the SCEF told the media at a press encounter on Tuesday that they are pleased to be operating in a community of less privileged, but highly talented and aggressive people.

He expressed that the people of James Town love boxing very much so the SCEF is using the pugilistic sport to promote healthy living and empowering the children to use their skills and God-given talent to develop and become respected citizens of Ghana.

He said SCEF aims at giving the children a solid and sound foundation especially in education, however, those who can do sports are also supported.

“Everyone can do something special, everybody has a talent, and we are here to unearth talents and groom them to become champions,” he said.

“Boxing is the biggest thing in James Town and we want to support the people to produce more world champions” he added.

Alex Ntiamoah who is also an executive member of the Greater Accra Boxing Association (GABA) and known for his great promotions congratulated SCEF on their celebration and promised to support in the programme on March 28.

He announced the pairings as Michael Nelson versus Emmanuel Laryea in a light flyweight fray and Yusif Saidu against Emmanuel Sackey in a super featherweight clash, as well as other exciting amateur bouts featuring boxers from Black Panthers Club, Akotoku Academy, Discipline Boxing Club, Attoh Quarshie, Bronx Gym and others.

Anthony Kojo Bosumtwi, an executive of SCEF hinted that the day would be full of entertainment with cultural and gymnastic display, poetry recitals as well as serving of finger foods and drinks to guests at a cost of 100ghc.

17-year-old Michael Nelson said he wants to become a world champion in future and thanked SCEF and Box Office for giving him an opportunity to showcase his talent.