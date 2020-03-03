KP Boateng Denies Being Contacted By CK Akonnor Over Return To Black Stars

German-born Ghanaian attacker Kevin-Prince Boateng has denied being contacted by Black Stars head coach, Charles Kwablah Akonnor over a return to the Black Stars.

The Besiktas forward has not been capped by the West African country for the last four years following an indiscipline issue that marred the 2014 World Cup hosted in Brazil.

While many have advocated that he is an asset the Black Stars still need, KP Boateng has continuously been overlooked by successive head coaches of the team.

At a press conference in Accra today, new Ghana coach CK Akonnor followed that trend as he named his 23-man squad that will be battling Sudan in the qualifiers to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament later this month.

Interacting with journalists, the gaffer observed that: “I have spoken to Kevin Prince Boateng over a possible return but he is not ready to play for Ghana”.

In a shocking development, KP Boateng has denied being contacted by anyone in relation to a return to the Black Stars team.

Below is the attacker's response after Joy Sports editor Gary Al-Smith tried to get his side of the story on Twitter.