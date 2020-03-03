Richard Attah Describes Black Stars Call-Up As A Dream Come True

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah has described his call-up into the Black Stars team as a dream come true.

The highly-rated shot-stopper joined the Ghanaian giants at the start of the ongoing 2019/2020 season from Elmina Sharks. Though he missed the first couple of games, he has come to the limelight in the last 5 matches where he has kept 4 clean sheets.

His outstanding performance with the Phobians has today earned him a place in the Ghana squad that has been invited for the upcoming double-header against Sudan in the qualifiers to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Reacting to the call-up in an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM, Richard Attah has expressed his delight as he describes it as a dream come true.

“It has given me tears of joy. I don’t even know what to do because it is a dream I have been fighting for and it is today that I have gotten the good news”, the goalie said.

He added, “It Has always been my dream. Even before I joined Hearts of Oak I have been talking about it in my interviews”.

In the Black Stars squad announced by coach CK Akonnor today, Richard Attah will be fighting for a place in the goalkeeping department with Richard Ofori of Maritzburg United and Razak Abalora of Azam FC.