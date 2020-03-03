Ronaldo's Mother Suffers Stroke In Portugal

Dolores Aveiro, the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo, has suffered a stroke on Tuesday morning.

According to Portuguese press reports, she was admitted to Doctor Nelio Hospital in Mendonça de Funchal, Portugal and underwent an urgent operation after falling ill earlier on Tuesday morning.

Ronaldo not present but has been informed

The 65-year-old mother and grandmother is currently in the hospital’s intensive care unit and surrounded by some of her children. Cristiano is not currently present but has been informed of the situation.

Ms Aveiro is reportedly stable and conscious but they will have to wait between 12 to 24 hours for doctors to evaluate the true extent of the damage.

The mother of the Juventus star has an active presence on social media and as recently as Sunday had uploaded a photo on her Instagram, wishing her two million followers a good day.