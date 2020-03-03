2021 AFCON Qualifiers: CK Akonnor Explains Why Mohammed Salisu Was Excluded From Black Stars Sqaud

Ghana coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor has explained why defender Mohammed Salisu omission in the Black Stars squad for the double-header 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.

Akonnor announced his first Ghana squad on Tuesday with the Real Valladolid ace missing out.

His exclusion has left many surprised considering how consistent he has been this term in the Spanish top-flight with Valladolid having featured in all their 26 matches.

“I could not get in contact with him [in time],” Akonnor responded when he was asked of the defender at the news conference.

The Black Stars will host Sudan at Cape Coast Stadium on March 27 in Group C of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

It will be followed by a reverse fixture in Omdurman within three days.

Below is Ghana’s full 23-man squad to face Sudan:

Goalkeepers:

Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Razak Abalora, (Azam FC, Tanzania) Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak)

Full-backs:

Kwadwo Amoako (AshantiGold), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Gideon Mensah (Zulte Waregem, Belgium)

Centre-backs:

Nicholas Opoku (Amiens, France), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo, Spain), Kassim Nuhu (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany), Habib Mohammed (Asante Kotoko)

Midfield:

Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning, China), Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina, Italy), Iddrisu Baba (RCD Mallorca, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Mohammed Kudus (FC Nordsjaelland, Denmark)

Wingers:

Christopher Antwi-Adjei (Paderborn, Germany), Tariq Fosu (Brentford FC, England), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha FC, Saudi Arabia), Andre Ayew (Swansea City, England)

Forwards:

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Eugene Ansah (Hapoel Ra’anana, Israel), Yahaya Mohammed (Aduana Stars)