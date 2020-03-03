Kim Grant Congratulates Hearts of Oak Goalkeeper Richard Atta For Black Stars Call Up By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Former Hearts of Oak gaffer, Kim Grant has hailed Richard Atta for his call up to the Black Stars.The bulky shot-stopper has been named in Ghana's 23 man provisional squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader against Sudan.Atta has been impressive for the Phobians despite their dwindling campaign.The 25-year-old has been named alongside Richard Ofori and Razak Abalora.Grant, who also played for the Black Stars has applauded Atta for his call up to the Black Stars.Ghana will host Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 27 before jetting off to Omdurman for the return encounter.Below is the full squad GoalkeepersRichard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Razak Abalora, (Azam FC, Tanzania) Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak) Full-backs:Kwadwo Amoako (AshantiGold), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Gideon Mensah (Zulte Waregem, Belgium) Centre-backsNicholas Opoku (Amiens, France), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo, Spain), Kassim Nuhu (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany), Habib Mohammed (Asante Kotoko) MidfieldMubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning, China), Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina, Italy), Iddrisu Baba (RCD Mallorca, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Mohammed Kudus (FC Nordsjaelland, Denmark) WingersChristopher Antwi-Adjei (Paderborn, Germany), Tariqe Fosu (Brentford FC, England), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha FC, Saudi Arabia), Andre Ayew (Swansea City, England) ForwardsJordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Eugene Ansah (Hapoel Ra’anana, Israel), Yahaya Mohammed (Aduana Stars) Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
Kim Grant Congratulates Hearts of Oak Goalkeeper Richard Atta For Black Stars Call Up
Former Hearts of Oak gaffer, Kim Grant has hailed Richard Atta for his call up to the Black Stars.
The bulky shot-stopper has been named in Ghana's 23 man provisional squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader against Sudan.
Atta has been impressive for the Phobians despite their dwindling campaign.
The 25-year-old has been named alongside Richard Ofori and Razak Abalora.
Grant, who also played for the Black Stars has applauded Atta for his call up to the Black Stars.
Ghana will host Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 27 before jetting off to Omdurman for the return encounter.
Below is the full squad
Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Razak Abalora, (Azam FC, Tanzania) Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak)
Kwadwo Amoako (AshantiGold), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Gideon Mensah (Zulte Waregem, Belgium)
Nicholas Opoku (Amiens, France), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo, Spain), Kassim Nuhu (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany), Habib Mohammed (Asante Kotoko)
Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning, China), Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina, Italy), Iddrisu Baba (RCD Mallorca, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Mohammed Kudus (FC Nordsjaelland, Denmark)
Christopher Antwi-Adjei (Paderborn, Germany), Tariqe Fosu (Brentford FC, England), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha FC, Saudi Arabia), Andre Ayew (Swansea City, England)
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Eugene Ansah (Hapoel Ra’anana, Israel), Yahaya Mohammed (Aduana Stars)