Kim Grant Congratulates Hearts of Oak Goalkeeper Richard Atta For Black Stars Call Up

Former Hearts of Oak gaffer, Kim Grant has hailed Richard Atta for his call up to the Black Stars.

The bulky shot-stopper has been named in Ghana's 23 man provisional squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader against Sudan.

Atta has been impressive for the Phobians despite their dwindling campaign.

The 25-year-old has been named alongside Richard Ofori and Razak Abalora.

Grant, who also played for the Black Stars has applauded Atta for his call up to the Black Stars.

Ghana will host Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 27 before jetting off to Omdurman for the return encounter.

Below is the full squad

Goalkeepers

Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Razak Abalora, (Azam FC, Tanzania) Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak)

Full-backs:

Kwadwo Amoako (AshantiGold), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Gideon Mensah (Zulte Waregem, Belgium)

Centre-backs

Nicholas Opoku (Amiens, France), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo, Spain), Kassim Nuhu (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany), Habib Mohammed (Asante Kotoko)

Midfield

Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning, China), Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina, Italy), Iddrisu Baba (RCD Mallorca, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Mohammed Kudus (FC Nordsjaelland, Denmark)

Wingers

Christopher Antwi-Adjei (Paderborn, Germany), Tariqe Fosu (Brentford FC, England), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha FC, Saudi Arabia), Andre Ayew (Swansea City, England)

Forwards

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Eugene Ansah (Hapoel Ra’anana, Israel), Yahaya Mohammed (Aduana Stars)