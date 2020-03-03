CK Akonnor Reveals Why Justice Blay was Excluded From Black Stars Squad For Sudan Slash

Black Stars head coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has revealed the reason behind Justice Blay’s failure to make Ghana’s 23-man squad for the 2021 Afcon Qualifiers double-header against Sudan.

Akonnor on Tuesday named his 23-man squad for the upcoming doubleheader against Sudan to be played later this month. In his squad, he invited 4 local players of which the Asante Kotoko midfielder was not part.

Speaking specifically about why Kotoko’s Justice Blay didn’t get a look in his maiden call-up, Akonnor said, "For justice Blay he didn’t make the squad because he was sick at the time and he only recently got back.

"I can assure that in the future he will get a chance. His time will come."

Ghana will host Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 27 before the return game in Omdurman three days time.