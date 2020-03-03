Felix Annan Punches Kotoko Coach Maxwell Konadu After 2021 AFCON Qualifiers Snub?

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan has reacted after he was snubbed by CK Akonnor.

The Black Stars coach has named his 23 man provisional squad for the doubleheader against Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Annan, who was part of Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations squad is enduring a torrid time at Asante Kotoko.

Second choice goalkeeper, Kwame Baah has been the first choice goalkeeper since the appointment of Maxwell Konadu as head coach of the club.

It has been reported that there is a rift between the duo.

After the squad was announced, the former WAFA shot-stopper took to his twitter handle to react to the announcement of the squad.