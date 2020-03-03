Felix Annan Dropped From Black Stars Squad Over Lack Of Playing Time At Kotoko

Listen to article

Goalkeeper Felix Annan has been dropped from the Black Stars squad ahead of the team’s upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sudan.

The Kumasi Asante Kotoko shot-stopper has been part of the senior national team for the past year on the back of outstanding performances with his club on the local scene in CAF’s inter-club competitions.

Known to be the number one goalkeeper for the Porcupine Warriors, he has not enjoyed much playing time in the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

After being in post for only four league games out of 12, he has been dropped from the Black Stars squad.

Addressing journalist on why Felix Annan was omitted from the team, head coach for the Black Stars, CK Akonnor indicated that it is due to his lack of playing time at Kotoko.

In his absence, Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah has been handed a call-up alongside Maritzburg United man Richard Ofori and Razark Abalorah.