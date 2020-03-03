Yahaya Mohammed, 3 Other Local Players Earn Black Stars Call-Ups

Coach Charles Kwablah Akonnor has handed call-ups to four local players in his Ghana squad that will face off with Sudan in a double-header in the qualifiers to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers later this month.

The new head coach for the Black Stars is expected to begin his reign as the national team coach of the West African country in a crucial AFCON qualifier against the East African opponent in Group C.

At a Press Conference in Accra today when coach Akonnor announced his 23 man squad, he has named four local players. The players include striker Yahaya Mohammed, defenders Kwadwo Amoako and Habib Mohammed, as well as goalkeeper Richard Attah.

The four players have been outstanding in their position for their various clubs in the ongoing Ghana Premier League and will see this as a reward for their efforts.

Yahaya Mohammed who plays for Aduana Stars has scored 10 goals after 12 matchdays in the ongoing season and has been backed by many pundits for his call-up.

He leads the local players included in the Black Stars squad with all the 3 other players deservedly earning spots.

The first meeting between Ghana and Sudan in the AFCON qualifiers will be played at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 27, 2020,