LIVESTREAM: Watch C.K Akonnor's Press Conference As He Names Black Stars Squad

Head coach for the Black Stars, Charles Kwablah Akonnor is holding his first press conference today where he will be naming Ghana’s squad for the Sudan double-header later this month.

Ghana is expected to play home to Sudan before traveling away for the return encounter in the qualifiers to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Coach Akonnor is meeting with the press and will name his Black Stars squad for the first time after he was handed the national team job back in January.

Watch the press conference in the post below.

