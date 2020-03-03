Ghana Defender Jonathan Mensah Becomes First African Player To Be Named Columbus Crew Captain

Ghana central defender, Jonathan Mensah has been confirmed as Columbus Crew captain.

The former Ashgold defender has become the first African-born player to be handed the armband.

The 29-year-old captained the team on Sunday as they made a winning start in the Major League Soccer by beating New York City FC 1-0.

On Monday, the American club confirmed him as substantive captain, replacing Wil Trapp who has been traded to Inter Miami and was Crew’s captain for the past three seasons.

Mensah is also the first non-American to have the captaincy since Federico Higuain in 2013.

In his fourth season, Mensah has been a leader for the team during his time with the club and is a bridge between eras and a well-respected player in the locker room.

He started his reign with a win as Columbus Crew beat New York City FC 1-0 at home on Sunday, 1 March 2020.