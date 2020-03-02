Hearts Of Oak Supporters Vote Richard Attah As Player Of The Month For February

Supporters of Accra Hearts of Oak have voted goalkeeper Richard Attah as the club’s ‘Player of the Month’ for the month of February for his outstanding display.

In the month under review, the highly-rated shot-stopped featured in five Ghana Premier League games. He managed to keep four cleans sheets while conceding two goals in the process.

At the end of the month, Richard Attah was nominated for the fans player of the month award alongside defender Raddy Ovouka and in-form striker Kofi Kordzi.

At the end of the voting, Attah has beat competition from the two other players to emerge as the winner of the top award.

He is the second player to win the award this season with midfielder Emmanuel Nettey winning the first in January.

The Hearts of Oak supporters player of the Month is an initiative by the supporters chapters of the club with support from some prominent individuals.