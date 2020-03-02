ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Deals With Only Men Born Of Virgin Wives!...
02.03.2020 Football News

Match Fixing: GFA Integrity Officer Opens Investigation Into Referee Kwame Nsia

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Integrity Officer has opened an investigation into the conduct of referee Daniel Kwame Nsiah.

Referee Nsiah is under investigation in relation to a National Division One, Zone One match week 8 fixture between Wa Suntaa and Unity FC.

He is alleged to have played a middleman role for Unity FC to influence the match officials.

The Integrity Officer is working with the GFA Prosecutor and other experts in the investigation.

Their report would subsequently be sent to the Ethics Committee for necessary action.

Members of the general public can report any unethical acts or behavior by a Club Official, Match Official or GFA Official to the Integrity Officer’s hotline – 059 337 1735.

Source: ghanafa.org
