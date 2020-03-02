Hearts of Oak Chief Describes Players As 'Unfit'

Board member of Hearts of Oak Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has called on the supporters of the club not to blame Edward Nii Odoom for the woes of the club.

The Phobians were forced to use an alternative route exit from the Accra Sports Stadium as angry supporters had threatened to harm them in the aftermath of their 1-1 game with Elmina Sharks on Sunday.

Supporters of the 19 times Ghana Premier League champions blamed Nii Odoom for the result and as usual, demanded for his head, allegedly hurling some unpleasant words at his direction.

Nyaho Tamakloe in his defense of coach Odoom criticized the Hearts players for losing concentration during the game.

According to him, he observed that the players were unfit and could not cope with the lively and fit Elmina Sharks players.

“I will advise our supporters to leave the coach alone. The coach is not the problem and anyone who thinks the coach is going to be taken away must have a rethink. The supporters will have to change their heart that it is not every game that we are going to win. What we need now is a very good backing for the coach”.

“To be frank with you, yesterday our boys were not fit. I have handled boys in the past and can tell you that our guys were not fit. The Sharks players did most of the run and also their concentration was not fixed. So those supporters who have made up their minds to criticize everything, they should not attack the coach”.

The result has left Hearts ninth on the league table with seventeen points and will be hosted by Inter Allies in the matchday 13 fixtures