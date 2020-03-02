We Are In Difficult Times, Says Hearts of Oak Coach Edward Nii Odoom

Hearts of Oak boss, Edward Nii Odoom has admitted that is side is in a difficult time after failing to secure a win in their Ghana Premier League encounter with Elmina Sharks on Sunday.

The Ghana Premier League heavyweights fought back to end the match in a draw after Dennis Mensah has scored for the Sharks.

However, Kofi Kordzi equalised for the Phobians.

The result has left the Accra-based side ninth on the league table.

"I think we have disappointed our fans very well," Odoom told the media after the game.

"This is one match we should have won because we promised ourselves that the five matches here is operation 15 points and today's result means we have disappointed everybody.

"It is a very bad day, I will plead with the supporters that they should be very patient with us.

"In fact, it is a very difficult moment for us."

Hearts will hope to make amends with three points in their next league tie against Inter Allies.

The Phobians, 19-time champions, have set sights on winning the league for the first time since 2009.