WAFA Coach Optimistic Team Will Keep Scoring After Whipping Ashgold 6-1

Head coach for West Africa Football Academy (WAFA), Dr. Prosper Nartey has noted that he is confident his lads can score more goals in subsequent Ghana Premier League matches following their 6-1 mauling of Ashgold on Sunday afternoon.

The Academy Boys have enjoyed a decent spell in the ongoing 2019/2020 domestic top-flight campaign and handed the Miners the heaviest defeat in their history when they hosted them at the Sogakope Park yesterday.

In a post-match interview after the big win, coach Proper Nartey expressed his delight and observed that it is good to finally score more goals in a home match.

“I think we are gradually overcoming our inability to score at home and today is evident of players and coaches working towards that deficiency”, he said.

Asked whether WAFA can repeat the same scoreline in their next outing against Legon Cities FC, Coach Prosper Nartey shared, “For a repetition of a goals galore like this I can’t tell but I know we will continue scoring”.

He added, “As I said earlier on these 6 goals are going to create a good mood and some sort of confidence in the players and in the dressing room and in our training grounds”.

WAFA will visit the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday to honour a Match Week 13 fixture in midweek.