2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars Coach CK Akonnor To Name Squad On Tuesday For Sudan Clash

Head coach of the senior national football team, the Black Stars of Ghana, CK Akonnor will name his squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.

The former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak gaffer is back from Europe after monitoring Ghanaian players for the past two months.

The Black Stars coach also visited Ghanaian players based in Germany, Spain, Belgium and other European countries.

The 45-year-old held talks with the likes of Daniel Amartey, Christian Atsu, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Jeffery Schlupp all in England.

He extended his monitoring to Belgium and Denmark where he held talks with young Ghanaian players who are eligible to play for the country.

The former Ghana international also met technical team members of some top European club sides including Leicester Manager Brendan Rodgers and former Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany who is now with Anderlecht.

Ghana will host Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 27 before flying to Khartoum in three days time.

The four-time African champions have already won their first two matches against South Africa and Sao Tome.

Akonnor, who was named as Kwesi Appiah's replacement following contract expiration will also brief the media for the first time since his appointment.

The Ghana Football Association has charged Akonnor to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and also qualify the country for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Akonnor and his assistant, David Duncan have both coached the two biggest clubs in the country.