Hearts of Oak Denies Reaching Agreement With Stephen Appiah And Ibrahim Tanko

Accra Hearts of Oak have denied reaching an agreement with Stephen Appiah and Ibrahim Tanko to take over the club.

Following Hearts stalemate with Elmina Sharks in their match-day 12 fixtures at Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, reports have emerged that the Phobians have reached an agreement with Appiah and Tanko.

However, Kwame Opare Addo, who is the Communication Director of the club says, Coach Nii Odoom has the backing of the management and also denied holding a meeting with Tanko and Appiah.

“When there is victory, you don’t hear such things but everyone wants to make a story out of the situation we find ourselves,” he told Nhyira FM.

“Coach Nii Odoom is in charge and want him to stay. We have not reached any agreement with the names that are circulating on social media.

“I will implore the supporters to stay calm because we need their collective effort so we can go back to where we belong.”

Opare further called on the supporters to support Edward Nii Odoom despite winning one match out of five matches played.

“I think what happened on Sunday unfortunate but you should also accept that Elmina Sharks came well prepared.

“We have put whatever happened behind us. We will have to focus on our next game,” he added.

Hearts will be hosted by Inter Allies in the match-day 13 fixtures of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.